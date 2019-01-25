25/01/2019 09:19:19

CF&B Communication : Frankfurt 2019, a real nice edition!

Frankfurt- Convinced that the exposure of Midcaps to European investors is essential, CF&B Communication brings together more than 50 listed companies for its 12th edition of the Frankfurt European 'MidCap Event', on February 12, 2019.

In a tough market context, the number of companies taking part in the event will be the largest since the event was created.

100 + German institutional investors are awaited at the event and will meet the Top Management of listed companies from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, during pre-organized one-to-one meetings.

GVC GAESCO BEKA (Madrid), INTERMONTE (Milan) and INVEST SECURITIES (Paris) are the main Partners in this edition, and they will share their expertise, know-how and knowledge on their markets.

BME BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES will be the Partner Stock Exchange for the Event.

Registration is free for investors.

The next events organized by CF&B Communication in 2019 are already open to registration, among which the Paris 'SmallCap Event' mid-April, the Copenhagen European 'Midcap Event' mid-May and the Paris European 'Midcap Event' Spring end June.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
18
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
16
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
09:42 - Net Asset Value(s)
09:30 - Mashreq leads the UAE’s digital charge
09:24 - Britisk dronning opfordrer til sammenhold inden brexit
09:19 - CF&B Communication : Frankfurt 2019, a real nice edition!
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
09:42 - Net Asset Value(s)
09:30 - Mashreq leads the UAE’s digital charge
09:24 - Britisk dronning opfordrer til sammenhold inden brexit
09:19 - CF&B Communication : Frankfurt 2019, a real nice edition!
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
2
Marketing and Brand Expert, Jerome Conlon, Added to the Token Name Service Team
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:42
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
Mashreq leads the UAE’s digital charge
09:19
CF&B Communication : Frankfurt 2019, a real nice edition!
09:18
Director/PDMR Shareholding
09:14
Net Asset Value(s)
09:08
Net Asset Value(s)
08:53
TLC Appoints George Spencer-Green, MD, MS, as Chief Medical Officer
08:52
Net Asset Value(s)
08:52
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 10:01:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-25 11:01:57 - 2019-01-25 10:01:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY