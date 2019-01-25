CF&B Communication : Frankfurt 2019, a real nice edition!

Frankfurt- Convinced that the exposure of Midcaps to European investors is essential, CF&B Communication brings together more than 50 listed companies for its 12th edition of the Frankfurt European 'MidCap Event', on February 12, 2019.

In a tough market context, the number of companies taking part in the event will be the largest since the event was created.

100 + German institutional investors are awaited at the event and will meet the Top Management of listed companies from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, during pre-organized one-to-one meetings.

GVC GAESCO BEKA (Madrid), INTERMONTE (Milan) and INVEST SECURITIES (Paris) are the main Partners in this edition, and they will share their expertise, know-how and knowledge on their markets.

BME BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES will be the Partner Stock Exchange for the Event.

Registration is free for investors.

The next events organized by CF&B Communication in 2019 are already open to registration, among which the Paris 'SmallCap Event' mid-April, the Copenhagen European 'Midcap Event' mid-May and the Paris European 'Midcap Event' Spring end June.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr