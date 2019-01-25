Command Alkon Dominates Most Innovative Products Featured at World of Concrete Show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces the company has four products named in the Most Innovative Products (MIP) Awards sponsored by the World of Concrete Show and Concrete Construction magazine. The selected products feature technologies like Material Science Traceability, Telematics, Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Collaboration, Real-Time Tracking and Analytics, and more to boost visibility, productivity, and growth for Command Alkon customers, while also removing friction from inter-company commerce.

The annual MIP Program at the World of Concrete honors innovative new products designed for the concrete industry. Command Alkon’s COMMANDassurance and TrackIt 3P are nominated in the Production & Delivery Equipment category and supplyCONNECT and BuildIt are in the Business & Technology category.

“We are incredibly honored to be featured for our next-gen supply chain solutions, giving confirmation that our customers are reaping benefits from paperless business processes, end-to-end visibility and collaboration with trading partners,” said Ed Rusch, VP of Global Marketing at Command Alkon.

Each year, World of Concrete exhibitors submit their products to Concrete Construction’s Most Innovative Products Award Program . The annual event showcases to show attendees, and readers of the official show magazines, the best new products that will be exhibited. Products nominated are voted on by the magazine audiences and by World of Concrete attendees to determine an Industry Choice in each product category.

Vote now for COMMANDassurance , TrackIt 3P , supplyCONNECT or BuildIt . Online voting remains open until February 7 and vote winners will be announced in March 2019.

COMMANDassurance gives real-time visibility and traceability into fresh concrete from load to pour. TrackIt 3P tracks third-party trucks with GPS and telematics devices, providing paperless time sheets and accurately predicting when a truck will arrive at the job site. supplyCONNECT provides a real-time flow of information from dispatch to delivery, improving both inbound and outbound delivery processes. BuildIt uses digital collaboration to help building contractors optimize planning, production, and payment processes for inbound material deliveries.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com