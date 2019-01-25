25/01/2019 17:50:19

Community Bank of the Chesapeake Promotes Benjamin Hall to Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer

WALDORF, Md., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake is pleased to announce Benjamin (Ben) Hall, Commercial Loan Officer has been promoted to Senior Vice President. In this role, he is responsible for growing commercial relationships and loan activity within the Fredericksburg market.

“Ben is a great asset to our lending team in Fredericksburg. He consistently shows dedication and commitment to helping our community achieve their financial goals. Ben’s promotion is well-deserved, and I look forward to continuing to see him succeed,” said Scot Ebron, Executive Vice President, Virginia Banking Officer at Community Bank of the Chesapeake.  

Ben joined Community Bank in 2013 and has over 15 years of lending experience. He previously served as Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at Virginia Community Bank. Ben received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Bridgewater College and is currently attending Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. Additionally, Ben was awarded “Top Ten of Next Gen” award, that recognizes the top ten individuals who are emerging as true leaders. The award honors individuals who excel and are innovative in the business environment as well as has a passion for community.

Ben serves on the Board of Directors and finance committee for the Fredericksburg Country Club and Central Virginia Housing Coalition. He is also active in the Fredericksburg Dominion Club and various Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce functions. 

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland and serving the community since 1950, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.6 billion.  Through its 12 banking centers and five dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.  Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

