Davis Refinery Permit to Construct Upheld by North Dakota District Judge

BELFIELD, N.D., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc., the emerging growth refining firm and leading innovator in advanced technology and environmentally-beneficial full-conversion petroleum processing facilities, announced today that a North Dakota District Court has upheld the Permit to Construct (“PTC”) for the Davis Refinery that was issued on June 13th, 2018 as a Synthetic Minor Source. The PTC issued by the North Dakota Department of Health – Air Quality Division was challenged after a thorough 18-month review process, which involved numerous governmental agencies. Meridian began site preparation, grading and other construction activities at the Davis Refinery site shortly after award of the PTC; site work has been paused for the Winter but will continue this Spring.

Department officials have maintained they conducted a more in-depth review than was required and relied on methods approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. David Glatt, Chief of the department’s Environmental Health Section, said the agency followed an “extremely exhaustive process.” “We don’t take any permit lightly,” said Glatt, “Our job is to follow the science and the law.” Meridian continues to make big strides, as all of the four appeals have been ruled in favor of the Company.

William Prentice, CEO & Chairman of Meridian, said of the District Court decision, “Meridian is very thankful for the Court’s decision in this matter. Meridian would also like to thank the Department of Health – Air Quality Division for their efforts in this complicated case. The Air Quality Division deserves the respect and gratitude of the people of North Dakota for their expertise, professionalism and dedication to the public trust. Meridian believes that this outcome demonstrates the careful preparation that has gone into the engineering and permitting of the Meridian project. As a result of this decision, the Davis Refinery is closer to completion, and Meridian is closer to bringing the benefits of Davis to the local community.”

Mark Fonda, Meridian’s EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer, added: “Meridian was founded on the belief that the technology exists to enable the oil refining and hydrocarbon processing industries to design and build facilities that are environmentally benign and can be located where they need to be, not hidden away in an industrial ghetto. A far greater impact can be made on reducing pollution, including greenhouse gas emissions, by making substantial investments into cleaner and greener refineries than by investing in such assets as wind and solar energy. The Meridian Strategic Technology Plan is based upon exhaustive analysis of the various routes to greenhouse gas reductions through energy investments, which show that the greatest gains in emissions reductions come from the application of advanced but proven technology to conventional energy sources. When you include the detrimental impact of solar and wind power on the environment, including habitat destruction and visual impact, it is clear that a cleaner approach to conventional energy is where the greatest gains from energy investment are possible.”

Dan Hedrington, SEH Engineering Principal and Senior Project Manager, “This recent decision upholding the Permit to Construct once again proves the validity of the Davis Refinery and the vast experience and ability of the dozens of engineers involved in the process. This permit review was the most thorough I’ve been involved with in my career, and has given me a much greater appreciation for the diligent efforts that were completed by the State of North Dakota officials.”

For more information, visit: https://www.meridianenergygroupinc.com

