WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, January 25
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the
m
1
Deta
ils of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
ROBIN WATSON
2
Reaso
n for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
I
NITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Deta
ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Deta
ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii
) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
£5.23
1099
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated volume
Price
1099
£5.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2019-01-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the
m
1
Deta
ils of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
DAVID KEMP
2
Reaso
n for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
I
NITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Deta
ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Deta
ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii
) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
£5.23
573
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated volume
Price
573
£5.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2019-01-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the
m
1
Deta
ils of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| SUE MACDONALD
2
Reaso
n for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
I
NITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Deta
ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Deta
ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii
) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
£5.23
239
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 239
£5.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2019-01-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the
m
1
Deta
ils of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| BOB MACDONALD
2
Reaso
n for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
I
NITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Deta
ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Deta
ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii
) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
£5.23
509
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
509
£5.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2019-01-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the
m
1
Deta
ils of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| NINA SCHOFIELD
2
Reaso
n for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
I
NITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Deta
ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Deta
ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii
) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
£5.23
89
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
89
£5.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2019-01-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the
m
1
Deta
ils of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
DAVE STEWART
2
Reaso
n for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
I
NITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Deta
ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Deta
ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii
) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
£5.23
297
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 297
£5.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2019-01-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE