Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been chosen as president of the Medical Society of Northern Virginia

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most prestigious medical organizations in the DC Metropolitan area, the Medical Society of Northern Virginia (MSNVA), is devoted to the advancement of medicine and patient care by promoting physician-led projects to improve public health.

Dr. Bajoghli has proven himself to be dedicated to these same goals with his contributions to the Northern Virginia community.  

Whether it’s offering free skin cancer screenings to the Washington Nationals or helping former gang members start a new life by removing old tattoos, Dr. Amir Bajoghli enjoys working with the people of Northern Virginia to improve their lives.

During his inaugural address to the 134th annual meeting of the Medical Society of Northern Virginia, Dr. Amir Bajoghli spoke of the rewards of participating in community service and about the core values of the medical profession.

He spoke of the invaluable relationship between doctor and patient, and the responsibility the medical profession has for the greater community.

Dr. Bajoghli touched upon the following goals:

1. To increase strategic communications to demonstrate the value of MSNVA to both patients and the community.

2. To become successful advocates for the medical profession--people must know physicians care. 

3. To have an effective plan that allows MSNVA to better prioritize its legislative and regulatory agenda. 

4. To leverage the success of MSNVA’s last two years--which have earned meaningful relationships with scores of influencers to increase this impact. 

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines. 

Dr. Bajoghli has a flourishing private practice with Skin & Laser Surgery Center, P.C. offices in Mclean and Woodbridge, VA. Dr. Bajoghli has been involved in lecturing other physicians regionally and internationally, as well as teaching medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University in the Department of Dermatology and at Inova Fairfax Hospital. 

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices: 

 McLean:

 1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

 McLean, VA 22101 

 (703) 893-1114

 Woodbridge: 

 2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

 Woodbridge, VA 22191 

 (703) 492-4140

