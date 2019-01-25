25/01/2019 00:19:10

Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for December, 4Q18 and Full Year 2018

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Banking institution, Trust Division F/1616 or Fibra Inn (BMV: FINN13, ADR/OTC: DFBRY) (“Fibra Inn” or “the Company”), an internally-managed Mexican real estate investment trust specialized in the hotel industry serving the traveler with international brands, today announced its operating results for its hotel indicators for December, 4Q2018 and the full year 2018.

MONTHLY SAME-STORE SALES

41 hotels

Dec 2018

Dec 2017

Change %

Room Revenue (Ps. millions)129.8129.9-0.1%
Occupancy 51.1%52.8%-1.7 pp
ADR (Ps.)1,251.21,204.83.9%
RevPar (Ps.)639.8636.10.6%

TOTAL MONTHLY SALES

 

Dec 2018

Dec 2017

Change %

Number of hotels4242 
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)131.9131.30.5%
Occupancy 50.3%52.5% -2.2 pp 
ADR (Ps.)1,255.61,196.84.9%
RevPar 631.5627.80.6%

QUARTERLY SAME-STORE SALES

   
41 hotels

4Q18

4Q17

Change %

Room Revenue (Ps. millions)479.1461.73.8%
Occupancy 62.3%62.2%0.1 pp
ADR (Ps.)1,276.11,230.63.7%
RevPar (Ps.)794.4764.83.9%

TOTAL QUARTERLY SALES

 

4Q18

4Q17

Change %

Number of hotels4242 
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)485.8466.94.1%
Occupancy 61.3%62.1% -0.8 pp 
ADR (Ps.)1,280.31,216.95.2%
RevPar 784.4755.33.9%

ANNUAL SAME-STORE SALES

   
42 hotels

2018

2017

Change %

Room Revenue (Ps. millions)1,922.51,832.14.9%
Occupancy 64.0%62.1%1.9 pp
ADR (Ps.)1,249.21,225.71.9%
RevPar (Ps.)799.0761.25.0%

ANNUAL TOTAL SALES

 

2018

2017

Change %

Number of hotels4243 
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)1,939.01,861.34.2%
Occupancy 63.7%62.3% 1.4 pp 
ADR (Ps.)1,259.81,217.33.5%
RevPar 802.7757.85.9%

The same-store sales calculation included all the hotels that have been in Fibra Inn’s portfolio for at least half of the period under discussion. In this case, it is important to consider that the calculation for the month of December included 41 hotels and excluded the Hotel Holiday Inn Ciudad Juarez due to its remodeling and rebranding, which remained closed from September 1, 2017 and August 14, 2018.

Fibra Inn has a portfolio of 42 total properties, with 6,786 rooms in operation. Additionally, Fibra Inn has a minority interest in four properties, currently being externally developed under the Hotel Factory model, representing 633 rooms.

About the Company

Fibra Inn is a Mexican trust formed primarily to acquire, develop and rent a broad range of hotel properties in Mexico for the business and leisure traveler. The Company has signed franchise, license and brand usage agreements with international hotel brands for the operation of global brands as well as the operation of national brands. These hotels enjoy some of the industry’s top loyalty programs. Fibra Inn trades its Real Estate Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios or “CBFIs”) on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FINN13”; its ADRs trade on the OTC market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol “DFBRY”.

www.fibrainn.mx

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Also, certain reclassifications have been made to make figures comparable for the periods. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In Mexico:

Lizette Chang, IRO

Fibra Inn

Tel. 52-1-81-1778-5926

lchang@fibrainn.mx

In New York:

Maria Barona / Melanie Carpenter

i-advize Corporate Communications

Tel. (212)406-3691

mbarona@i-advize.com

FIBRA OFFICIAL LOGO.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
18
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
15
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
00:31 - UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
00:30 - Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion 4.850% Notes Due March 29, 2029
00:21 - Facebook通过 DoubleVerify认证来管理品牌安全
00:21 - Facebook certifie DoubleVerify pour gérer la sécurité de la marque
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
00:31 - UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
00:30 - Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion 4.850% Notes Due March 29, 2029
00:21 - Facebook通过 DoubleVerify认证来管理品牌安全
00:21 - Facebook certifie DoubleVerify pour gérer la sécurité de la marque
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:31
UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
00:30
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion 4.850% Notes Due March 29, 2029
00:19
Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for December, 4Q18 and Full Year 2018
00:16
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares February 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.107 Per Share
00:12
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares February 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share
00:09
CapStar Reports Fully Diluted EPS of ($0.04) and Fully Diluted Operating EPS of $0.33 for 4Q 2018
24 Jan
Graphite One Announces Special Meeting to Implement Next Step in its Corporate Strategy
24 Jan
Youth INC Hosts Fifth Annual Partner Convening in New York City
24 Jan
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 00:53:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-25 01:53:33 - 2019-01-25 00:53:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY