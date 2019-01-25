25/01/2019 16:07:58

First Patient in the World to Receive Breakthrough Robotic Spine Surgery by Virginia Spine Institute

RESTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Spine Institute surgeons are the first in the world to perform surgery using a robotic guidance system known as the Mazor X™ Stealth Edition. The device is a game changer for the millions of patients suffering from back problems, including scoliosis and other spine conditions; it also means increased safety for surgeons.

Lead surgeon Dr. Christopher Good, Director of Scoliosis & Spinal Deformity, Dr. Colin Haines, and Physician Assistant Ian Brown performed the procedure on January 24, 2019 at Reston Hospital Center on a 23-year-old patient who suffers from progressive scoliosis.

The device, co-developed by Medtronic in Dublin, Ireland, and Mazor Robotics, is the first of its kind to combine the precision of robotics with highly accurate intra-operative navigation, giving surgeons even greater control, and patients improved outcomes. The system received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2018 and is expected to launch in key regions later this year, transforming spine care.

“Mazor”, which means “to heal” in Hebrew, allows for pre-operative 3D computerized surgical planning in order to plan the “ideal” procedure for each specific patient.  The system also includes intra-operative robotic-guidance combined with simultaneous navigation technology to make spinal surgeries more accurate and to lower the risk of patient complications and the possibility of revision surgeries.  Dr. Good recently presented a study showing that minimally invasive robotic guided spine surgery also decreases the use of radiation in the operating room by 76%, benefiting both the patient and the surgical team.

“The marriage of robotics and navigation represents the future of computerized planning and execution in spine surgery and I am proud that the Virginia Spine Institute has been involved in this major breakthrough. Robotics and navigation have both been shown to improve accuracy and precision in spine surgery,” commented Dr. Christopher R. Good. “The Mazor X™ Stealth Edition is a revolutionary new technology that uses state-of-the-art software to plan the ideal surgical procedure, then uses a robotic arm to guide to the steps of the surgical procedure with extreme accuracy while simultaneously using real-time imaging feedback to ensure the plan is being carried out as desired, ultimately leading to better outcomes for our patients.”

