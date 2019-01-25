GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase and $300 Million Stock Repurchase Authorization

Related content GATX Corporation Reports 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Y.. GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter Earn.. Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ch..

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable March 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2019. GATX has paid quarterly dividends without interruption since 1919, and the dividend amount announced today represents a 4.5% increase from the prior year’s dividend. Further, the board has approved a new share repurchase authorization of $300 million. This share repurchase authorization replaces the prior authorization.

Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX stated, “In 2019, we will start our second century of paying an uninterrupted dividend, a track record that few companies can match. Over the past ten years, GATX has invested over $7.2 billion in our business and returned over $1.3 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchase. We have done so while maintaining a strong balance sheet and steady investment grade credit rating. Both the dividend increase and share repurchase authorization reflect the board’s confidence in GATX’s long-term outlook and demonstrates the Company’s continued commitment to return capital to our shareholders.”

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where it operates. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this Press Release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would”, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:

exposure to damages, fines, criminal and civil penalties, and reputational harm arising from a negative outcome in litigation, including claims arising from an accident involving our railcars

inability to maintain our assets on lease at satisfactory rates due to oversupply of railcars in the market or other changes in supply and demand

a significant decline in customer demand for our railcars or other assets or services, including as a result of: weak macroeconomic conditions weak market conditions in our customers’ businesses declines in harvest or production volumes adverse changes in the price of, or demand for, commodities changes in railroad operations or efficiency changes in supply chains availability of pipelines, trucks, and other alternative modes of transportation other operational or commercial needs or decisions of our customers

higher costs associated with increased railcar assignments following non-renewal of leases, customer defaults, and compliance maintenance programs or other maintenance initiatives

events having an adverse impact on assets, customers, or regions where we have a concentrated investment exposure

financial and operational risks associated with long-term railcar purchase commitments, including increased costs due to tariffs or trade disputes

reduced opportunities to generate asset remarketing income operational and financial risks related to our affiliate investments, including the Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance joint ventures

the impact of changes to the Internal Revenue Code as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and uncertainty as to how this legislation will be interpreted and applied

fluctuations in foreign exchange rates

failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing a substantial portion of our employees

asset impairment charges we may be required to recognize

deterioration of conditions in the capital markets, reductions in our credit ratings, or increases in our financing costs

competitive factors in our primary markets, including competitors with a significantly lower cost of capital than GATX

risks related to international operations and expansion into new geographic markets, including the imposition of new or additional tariffs, quotas, or trade barriers

changes in, or failure to comply with, laws, rules, and regulations

inability to obtain cost-effective insurance

environmental remediation costs

inadequate allowances to cover credit losses in our portfolio

inability to maintain and secure our information technology infrastructure from cybersecurity threats and related disruption of our business

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

GATX Corporation

Jennifer McManus

Senior Director, Investor Relations

GATX Corporation

312-621-6409

jennifer.mcmanus@gatx.com

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.