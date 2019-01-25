25/01/2019 01:20:02

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the February 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) securities between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews published an article reporting that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” The article further reported that the breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”

On this news, Immunomedics’ share price fell $0.87, or approximately 4.6%, to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased shares of Immunomedics, you may move the Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

