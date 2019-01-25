25/01/2019 13:00:00

II-VI Incorporated Introduces 80 Watt Pump Laser Modules with Wavelength-stabilized Output Power for Ultrafast Fiber Lasers

Related content
24 Jan - 
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 22 W Pump Laser Diodes fo..
23 Jan - 
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Red Lasers for Workpiece ..
23 Jan - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Fastenal, Concho Res..

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in high power laser modules, today announced the introduction of its 976 nm pump laser modules with up to 80 Watts of wavelength-stabilized output power.

Pump laser modules with wavelength-stabilized output power enable ultrafast fiber lasers to operate with very short pulses for high precision drilling and marking. II-VI’s new pump laser modules achieve 80 W of output power, 4 times greater than the existing product, enabling fiber lasers to generate high power levels with fewer modules and lower their cost.

“Our pump laser modules leverage the reliability of our gallium arsenide semiconductor laser platform, proven through broad deployments in industrial laser systems and optical networks, and with decades of field operation,” said Chris Koeppen, Vice President of II-VI Industrial Laser Group. “Beyond ultrafast fiber-lasers for precision micromachining, our product portfolio enables advanced pulsed lasers for other applications including supercontinuum lasers and excitation sources for life sciences.” 

The wavelength-stabilized optical design within the module minimizes warm-up time, and operates over a wide temperature range, improving laser system productivity and reducing maintenance. The high output power of the new pump laser is achieved by combining multiple pump laser diodes into one module. The combined output power is coupled to an industry standard 106.5 µm core fiber. The operating wavelength can be adjusted to meet specific customer applications.

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of engineered materials, lasers and optics, for materials processing, life sciences, consumer electronics and automotive applications at the following upcoming conferences:

  • SPIE BIOS Expo, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, Booth #8543, on biomedical optics

  • SPIE Photonics West, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, Booth #1840, on photonics

  • EALA - European Automotive Laser Applications 2019, Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 12-13, 2019, Booth #3, on laser-based processes for future car body productions

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie

                  Director of Corporate Communications

                  mark.lourie@ii-vi.com

                  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/970c6eef-b11b-4fdf-86e9-b68f6fe5b61d

II-VI-Logo-150x150.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:00 IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 80 Watt Pump Laser Modules with Wavelength-stabilized Output Power for Ultrafast Fiber Lasers
24 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 22 W Pump Laser Diodes for Fiber Lasers
23 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Red Lasers for Workpiece Alignment in Multi-kilowatt Fiber Laser Systems
23 Jan FAST
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Fastenal, Concho Resources, US Ecology, II-VI, Fortune Brands Home & Security, and QUANTENNA COMMS — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
21 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Flat Top Beam Shaper Optics for Micro Materials Processing at Visible Laser Wavelengths
18 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 405 nm Laser for Biomedical Instruments
17 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Zero Pixel Shift Filters for Fluorescence Microscopy
17 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call
09 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
07 Jan IIVI
Kaskela Law LLC: Investigation of II-VI Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – IIVI

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13:38 - Tauriga Sciences Inc. Showcases its Graphic Design and Artwork for the Individual Pack of its CBD Infused Gum
13:37 - Guavus Acquires SQLstream, a Leading Provider of Real-time Streaming Analytics
13:35 - Wabtec and GE Modify Terms of Transaction, Expect to Close By End of February 2019
13:31 - Marrone Bio Innovations CEO Pam Marrone to receive ‘Sustie’ award for her contributions to sustainable agriculture
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
13:38 - Tauriga Sciences Inc. Showcases its Graphic Design and Artwork for the Individual Pack of its CBD Infused Gum
13:37 - Guavus Acquires SQLstream, a Leading Provider of Real-time Streaming Analytics
13:35 - Wabtec and GE Modify Terms of Transaction, Expect to Close By End of February 2019
13:31 - Marrone Bio Innovations CEO Pam Marrone to receive ‘Sustie’ award for her contributions to sustainable agriculture
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
3
Marketing and Brand Expert, Jerome Conlon, Added to the Token Name Service Team
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares

Related stock quotes

Ii-Vi Incorporated 32.35 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:38
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Showcases its Graphic Design and Artwork for the Individual Pack of its CBD Infused Gum
13:37
Guavus Acquires SQLstream, a Leading Provider of Real-time Streaming Analytics
13:35
Wabtec and GE Modify Terms of Transaction, Expect to Close By End of February 2019
13:31
Marrone Bio Innovations CEO Pam Marrone to receive ‘Sustie’ award for her contributions to sustainable agriculture
13:30
AmTrust and Endurance Dealer Services to Launch the Auto Industry’s First Electric Vehicle Service Contract (VSC) That Covers Batteries
13:30
Precision Therapeutics’ Skyline Medical Division Widens Global Reach Through New Taiwanese Distribution Agreement with Winner Scientific
13:30
Cemtrex Announces Upcoming SmartDesk Availability on Newegg.com
13:30
Core-Mark Appoints New Board Member
13:30
Dolby Laboratories Honors the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 13:56:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-25 14:56:37 - 2019-01-25 13:56:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY