INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision Blizzard” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 2, 2018 and January 10, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 19, 2019.         

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Activision Blizzard’s termination of its partnership with Bungie Inc., which would give full publishing rights for the Destiny gaming franchise to Bungie, was about to occur. The end of the agreement between the two Companies was likely to have a considerable negative impact on Activision Blizzard’s revenues moving forward. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Activision Blizzard, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

