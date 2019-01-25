Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hercules Capital, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, 22nd Century Group, BorgWarner, and Forestar Group — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), 22nd Century Group, Inc (NYSE:XXII), BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), and Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), 22nd Century Group, Inc (NYSE:XXII), BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), and Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

HERCULES CAPITAL, INC. (HTGC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hercules Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hercules Capital reported revenue of $52.60MM vs $45.87MM (up 14.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.37 vs $0.40 (down 7.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hercules Capital reported revenue of $190.88MM vs $175.05MM (up 9.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.91 (up 4.40%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.32 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. (ARE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alexandria Real Estate Equities' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported revenue of $341.82MM vs $285.37MM (up 19.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.01 vs $0.55 (up 265.45%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported revenue of $1,128.10MM vs $921.71MM (up 22.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.59 vs -$1.99. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.94 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (IRWD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $65.69MM vs $86.83MM (down 24.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.14 vs -$0.22. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $298.28MM vs $273.96MM (up 8.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.78 vs -$0.56. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.23 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC (XXII) REPORT OVERVIEW

22nd Century Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, 22nd Century Group reported revenue of $6.26MM vs $4.53MM (up 38.17%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, 22nd Century Group reported revenue of $16.60MM vs $12.28MM (up 35.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.15. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

BORGWARNER INC. (BWA) REPORT OVERVIEW

BorgWarner's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, BorgWarner reported revenue of $2,478.50MM vs $2,416.20MM (up 2.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.98 vs $0.88 (up 11.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BorgWarner reported revenue of $9,799.30MM vs $9,071.00MM (up 8.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.09 vs $2.78 (down 24.82%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.59 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

FORESTAR GROUP INC (FOR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Forestar Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Forestar Group reported revenue of $23.57MM vs $28.02MM (down 15.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.22 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Forestar Group reported revenue of $114.32MM vs $197.31MM (down 42.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $1.40 (down 15.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

