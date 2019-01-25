25/01/2019 16:17:00

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, January 25

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 25 January 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 9 August 2014, 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 246 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 380,000 shares under the 9 August 2014 block listing authority and a further 23,889,440 shares under the 15 January 2019 authority.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 270,744,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 270,744,480.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure of 270,744,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.                       

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320

25 January 2019

