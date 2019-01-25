25/01/2019 13:00:00

Kelly Seeks to Match Furloughed Federal Workers with Open, Short-Term Positions

TROY, Mich., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly, a global staffing firm, is launching a toll-free number to connect furloughed government workers with short-term assignments in markets heavily populated with federal employees. Beginning today, workers impacted by the government shutdown will be able to speak with a Kelly recruiter familiar with relevant, temporary employment opportunities in their region from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

“We have immediate positions available across the country and we want to make individuals impacted by the government shutdown aware that these opportunities exist and put them back to work as soon as possible,” said Debra Thorpe, senior vice president of U.S. Operations for Kelly Services.

The following 10 markets, with high concentrations of furloughed workers, have available short-term positions through Kelly:

  • Metro-Detroit

  • Cleveland

  • Memphis

  • Tampa

  • Orlando

  • Denver

  • Portland, OR

  • Salt Lake City

  • Louisville

  • Kansas City, MO

Kelly has identified a number of short-term assignments that could be suitable for qualified furloughed workers. Nationally, positions range from light industrial and contact centers to scientific and educational staffing.  

Thorpe continued, “At Kelly, we have been putting people to work for more than 70 years.  As such, we have the experience to help those affected by the current government shutdown. Interest in flexible career paths, in general, is rising as professionals want more flexibility and control over their career paths. It is what’s next in the future of work.”

Furloughed workers can call 1-888-309-5051 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST and speak with a Kelly recruiter to discuss potential opportunities.

About Kelly Services

As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Kelly® directly employs nearly 500,000 people around the world in addition to having a role in connecting thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2017 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.us

MEDIA CONTACT

:

Jane Stehney

Kelly

STEHNJA@kellyservices.com

Cynthia Carey

Kelly

CYNC752@kellyservices.com

