25/01/2019 19:00:00

Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, IMMU, AXGN and YRIV

Related content
12:35 - 
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opport..
01:20 - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
01:20 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in YogaWorks, Inc. who purchased shares between Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/yogaworks-inc/?wire=3

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in Immunomedics, Inc. who purchased shares between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements. The United States Food & Drug Administration issued citations against Immunomedics for multiple violations at its Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. The FDA citations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, backdating of records, and misrepresentation of integrity test procedures. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach.” Upon this news, Immunomedics’ stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/immunomedics-inc/?wire=3

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in AxoGen, Inc. who purchased shares between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/axogen-inc/?wire=3

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited who purchased shares between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics  Center, the Company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-limited/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 334

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

KUZNICKI (002).png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:00 IMMU
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, IMMU, AXGN and YRIV
12:35 IMMU
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Immunomedics, Diamondrock Hospitality, Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT), Essex Property Trust, Del Taco Restaurants, and Aratana Therapeutics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
01:20 IMMU
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
01:19 IMMU
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:00 IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CURO, XPO and IMMU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
24 Jan IMMU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
24 Jan IMMU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: IMMU NVDA AXGN ALKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
24 Jan IMMU
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Immunomedics, Inc.
24 Jan IMMU
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, IMMU, AXGN and AGN
23 Jan IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, IMMU and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
20:30 - RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2019 FSI OneVoice Conference
20:29 - MERGER ALERT – ENFC, NUBK and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
20:25 - Dr. William Bell Elected Board Chair for the National CASA Association
20:18 - Austal USA Awarded $16M Post-Delivery Contract Expanding Its Alabama Operations
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
20:30 - RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2019 FSI OneVoice Conference
20:29 - MERGER ALERT – ENFC, NUBK and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
20:25 - Dr. William Bell Elected Board Chair for the National CASA Association
20:18 - Austal USA Awarded $16M Post-Delivery Contract Expanding Its Alabama Operations
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
3
HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Immunomedics Inc 14.31 1.1% Stock price increasing
AxoGen Inc 16.65 2.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:30
RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2019 FSI OneVoice Conference
20:29
MERGER ALERT – ENFC, NUBK and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
20:25
Dr. William Bell Elected Board Chair for the National CASA Association
20:18
Austal USA Awarded $16M Post-Delivery Contract Expanding Its Alabama Operations
20:18
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Hold 30th Annual Meeting of Stockholders
20:10
N.M. Medical Cannabis Program Finishes 2018 With $106 Million in Sales
19:48
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. and Mid Penn Bank Announce Appointment of New Board Member
19:45
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards More Than $99,000 in STEM Grants to 31 Gulf Coast Schools
19:24
THEMAC Granted Groundwater Discharge Permit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 20:50:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-25 21:50:41 - 2019-01-25 20:50:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY