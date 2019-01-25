Lund Boats Wins Second Straight Innovation Award at Minneapolis Boat Show

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lund Boats, an industry leader in fishing boat innovation and manufacturing, recently won the 2019 Progressive® Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show® Innovation Award with the new Lund Adventure model. This is the second year in a row that Lund has won the award, after winning with the Impact XS in 2018.

The Innovation Award recognizes groundbreaking, new consumer marine products and honors manufacturers and suppliers who bring innovative products to the boating industry. This year’s program evaluated a pool of entries featuring 11 outstanding products across aluminum fishing boats, fiberglass fishing boats and pontoon boats.

“We are extremely honored to be awarded with the 2019 Innovation Award,” said Jesse Hanish, Lund inside sales and dealer support manager. “It’s our employees’ passion for fishing that continues to drive our culture of innovation and pride in craftsmanship. This is a great honor to be recognized again in 2019.”

The winning Adventure model takes versatility to a new level for an entry level, family fishing boat and comes in a 1675 or 1775 model. Whether you’re looking for the perfect affordable boat to start your fishing adventures, or the perfect family boat, this model has something for everyone.

The 1675 Adventure has a length of 16 feet, 10 inches, while the 1775 is 17 feet, 10 inches long. Choose from a number of interior layouts with the 1675 available in either a tiller, side console (SS) or full windshield (Sport) version. The larger 1775 version is available in either the SS or Sport. Each model features Lund’s legendary Integrated Power Strake (IPS) deep-V hull, delivering maximum performance and an extremely dry and stable ride. The wide, 87-inch beam also offers a spacious cockpit.

If fishing fuels your passion, the Adventure is loaded with features such as the 10-tube center rod locker, livewell, Lund’s patented SportTrak / ProTrak fishing accessory mounting system and LED lighting for late night or early morning bites. The tiller version even has a command console that’s perfect for mounting electronics, and includes a tucked-away tackle tray storage compartment with tool holder slots. The SS and Sport versions include rear jump-seats for extra seating, or a larger casting platform.

The Adventure also caters to recreational activities with an integrated boarding ladder, optional ski pylon, bow cushions, radio and top hider to store the top out of the way when not in use. Storage is a priority with every model lined with compartments from bow-to-stern to hold all your gear. This includes massive in-floor bow storage, bulkhead storage, and port and starboard compartments. The Adventure is available in numerous colors such as red, white, black, blue and grey.

“Versatility is extremely important to our anglers and their families, and the Adventure puts this versatility front and center,” says Rory Wiebe, product manager for Lund. “No matter the species you choose to pursue, who you choose to bring with you on the water, or how you choose to spend your time, the Adventure makes it happen.”

To learn more about the Adventure model visit https://www.lundboats.com/boat-series/adventure/

To find more information about Lund visit www.lundboats.com .

About Lund

Since 1948, Lund has been building boats from the heart of lakes country in New York Mills, Minn. Built with professional grade materials to withstand a lifetime of use, Lund Boats are guide tested and wilderness proven and demanded by more camps, resorts, fishing guides and professionals throughout North America. Whether the preference is aluminum or fiberglass, each boat is carefully designed with fishing features and optimal fishing layouts in mind. They’re engineered for maximum performance and superior boat control to effortlessly stay on the breaks and catch more fish, delivering The Ultimate Fishing Experience. Lund Boats – Built by Fishermen for Fishermen. For more information, visit www.lundboats.com .

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers, and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine & Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

