24/01/2019 23:19:08

Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019

Related content
10 Dec - 
Matrix Service Awarded Construction of First-Ever Ionic..
03 Dec - 
Exxonmobil Awards Matrix Service FCCU Turnaround at Jol..
28 Nov - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Matrix Ser..

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) will announce results for its Fiscal Year 2019 second quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.  The release will be followed by a conference call on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time/09:30 a.m. Central time.

Earnings Conference Call instructions

Matrix Service Company will host a conference call with John R. Hewitt, President and CEO and Kevin S. Cavanah, Vice President and CFO at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 09:30 a.m. Central Time on February 7th.  The call will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet, which can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.matrixservicecompany.com on the Investors Relations page under Events & Presentations.  Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.  The conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay within one hour of the live call and can be accessed following the same link as the live call.

About Matrix Service Company                         

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company is parent to a family of companies that include Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America’s energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with subsidiary offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results based on four key operating segments: Electrical Infrastructure, Storage Solutions, Oil Gas & Chemical and Industrial. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "continues," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "believe," "estimate," "should" and "will" and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future.   Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate.  The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company's reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition.  We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.

For more information, please contact:

Matrix Service Company

 

Matrix Service Company

   
Kevin S. Cavanah Kellie Smythe   
Vice President and CFO Senior Director, Investor Relations   
T: 918-838-8822 T: 918-359-8267   
E: kcavanah@matrixservicecompany.com E: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com

 

Matrix Service Company Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

24 Jan MTRX
Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019
10 Dec MTRX
Matrix Service Awarded Construction of First-Ever Ionic Alkylation Unit in the U.S. at Chevron’s Salt Lake City Refinery
03 Dec MTRX
Exxonmobil Awards Matrix Service FCCU Turnaround at Joliet, Il Refinery
28 Nov MTRX
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Matrix Service, NantHealth, Earthstone Energy, Jounce Therapeutics, BeiGene, and Oxford Immunotec Global — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
14 Nov MTRX
Matrix Service Begins Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Lockheed Martin at New Gateway Center
07 Nov MTRX
Matrix Service Company Reports First Quarter Results; Affirms Fiscal 2019 Guidance
24 Oct MTRX
Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019
17 Oct MTRX
Matrix Service Company Certified for Third Consecutive Year by Great Place to Work®
17 Oct BRS
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Matrix Service, Mersana Therapeutics, Quorum Health, Canopy Growth, Bristow Group, and Menlo Therapeutics — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
10 Sep MTRX
Matrix Service Company Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Provides Fiscal 2019 Guidance

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
00:31 - UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
00:30 - Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion 4.850% Notes Due March 29, 2029
00:21 - Facebook通过 DoubleVerify认证来管理品牌安全
00:21 - Facebook certifie DoubleVerify pour gérer la sécurité de la marque
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
00:31 - UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
00:30 - Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion 4.850% Notes Due March 29, 2029
00:21 - Facebook通过 DoubleVerify认证来管理品牌安全
00:21 - Facebook certifie DoubleVerify pour gérer la sécurité de la marque
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Related stock quotes

Matrix Service Company 20.17 0.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:31
UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
00:30
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion 4.850% Notes Due March 29, 2029
00:19
Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for December, 4Q18 and Full Year 2018
00:16
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares February 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.107 Per Share
00:12
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares February 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share
00:09
CapStar Reports Fully Diluted EPS of ($0.04) and Fully Diluted Operating EPS of $0.33 for 4Q 2018
24 Jan
Graphite One Announces Special Meeting to Implement Next Step in its Corporate Strategy
24 Jan
Youth INC Hosts Fifth Annual Partner Convening in New York City
24 Jan
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 00:57:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-25 01:57:20 - 2019-01-25 00:57:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY