MPOWR Launches New Software Solution, MPOWR Envision

Rockford, IL, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPOWR®, the technology division of SupplyCore Inc., produces market-leading and innovative systems that facilitate collaboration, goal achievement and execution. To enhance and further develop its solution offering, MPOWR has brought its new cloud-based MPOWR EnvisionSM strategy execution tool to market.

With MPOWR Envision, organizations and businesses can go from static strategic planning to responsive strategic execution. With an intuitive user experience, powerful visualization tools, and real-time visibility, MPOWR Envision transforms the way in which management and teams can achieve their strategic goals and outcomes.

A member of the Inc. 500 Hall of Fame for making the Inc. 500 list five times in a row in the early 2000s, SupplyCore was also ranked in 2018 for the third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000’s list of America’s fastest-growing companies. SupplyCore’s consistent strategy work and execution has been a key driver of growth, and SupplyCore President & CEO Peter Provenzano attributes MPOWR Envision, the company’s internally developed strategy execution tool first developed in 2002, as the main reason for SupplyCore’s sustainable growth. “MPOWR Envision has helped us achieve scale and sustainability,” said Provenzano. “Our associates feel empowered and invested in our strategic plan, and our management team can receive real-time input and visibility of progress against our plan. This framework for strategy execution has been a game changer for us, and I’m excited to share Envision to help others achieve what we have achieved.”

All types of industries and organizations can benefit from implementing and using MPOWR Envision. Businesses, not-for-profit organizations, venture capitalists and private equity firms, as well as strategic planning consultants can redefine what it means to put strategic plans into action. With personalized and interactive dashboards, MPOWR Envision can track key performance indicators, milestones, and critical success factors, so management teams can become proactive and agile in the face of changing environments and business challenges.

At its core, MPOWR Envision facilitates organizational agility, fosters communication, aligns strategies across an organization, increases goal achievement, and improves outcomes. With MPOWR Envision, people can See It HappenSM. For more information about MPOWR Envision, visit www.mpowr.com.

About MPOWR®Headquartered in Rockford, Ill., MPOWR®, the technology division of SupplyCore Inc., produces market-leading systems that facilitate collaboration, goal achievement and strategy execution. MPOWR’s software solutions include MPOWR EngageSM and MPOWR EnvisionSM. With Engage, social service agencies can shift from agency-centered to collaborative, participant-centered case management. With Envision, businesses and organizations can execute strategy to achieve their goals and outcomes. For more information about MPOWR and its software solutions, visit www.mpowr.com.

