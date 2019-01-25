25/01/2019 07:00:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
24 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
23 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
22 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 24

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 24-01-2019 was:

138.95p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.    

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:00 E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
24 Jan E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
23 Jan E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
22 Jan E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Jan E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Jan E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Jan E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Jan E:FJV
Transaction in Own Shares
16 Jan E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Jan E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07:28 - MUSICIANS AND ARTISTS ALIKE ELEVATE THEIR CRAFT WITH IMMERSIVE KODAK PIXPRO 360° VR CAMERAS
07:25 - Net Asset Value(s)
07:15 - Disposal and Trading Update
07:00 - Existing Planning Consent for Wressle Extended
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
07:28 - MUSICIANS AND ARTISTS ALIKE ELEVATE THEIR CRAFT WITH IMMERSIVE KODAK PIXPRO 360° VR CAMERAS
07:25 - Net Asset Value(s)
07:15 - Disposal and Trading Update
07:00 - Existing Planning Consent for Wressle Extended
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
2
Study Reveals Innovation and Cost Control Are Key Drivers of Cloud Communications Adoption in Europe
3
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
4
Marketing and Brand Expert, Jerome Conlon, Added to the Token Name Service Team
5
Capita wins new payments solution contract

Related stock quotes

Fidelity Japanese Values.. 131.50 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:28
MUSICIANS AND ARTISTS ALIKE ELEVATE THEIR CRAFT WITH IMMERSIVE KODAK PIXPRO 360° VR CAMERAS
07:25
Net Asset Value(s)
07:15
Disposal and Trading Update
07:00
Existing Planning Consent for Wressle Extended
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Operational Update for the six months to 31.12.18
07:00
Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Total Voting Rights

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 07:52:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-25 08:52:07 - 2019-01-25 07:52:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY