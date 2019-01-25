Net Asset Value(s)

Related content Net Asset Value(s) Net Asset Value(s) Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 24-01-2019 was:

138.95p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.