25/01/2019 08:52:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Euro Stoxx High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 24

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share
                                                                              Base
Invesco    24.01.2019 EUHD     IE00BZ4BMM98 600,001    EUR      15,715,620    26.19266
EURO STOXX
High
Dividend
Low
Volatility
UCITS ETF

