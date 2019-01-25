BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 24
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 24 January 2019 were:
163.54p Capital only
165.08p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 175,000 ordinary shares on 10 January
2019, the Company has 69,924,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 30,437,261
which are held in treasury.