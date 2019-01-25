Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 24 January 2019 were:

163.54p Capital only

165.08p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 175,000 ordinary shares on 10 January

2019, the Company has 69,924,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 30,437,261

which are held in treasury.