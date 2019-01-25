Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 549300MS535KC2WH4082 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at

close of business on 24 January 2019 were:

1347.39p Capital only and including debt at par value

1339.67p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1367.40p Including current year income and debt at par value

1359.68p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury

shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).