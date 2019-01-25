25/01/2019 13:05:32

New equity right for trading, Unibap AB TO1 (27/19)

At the request of Unibap AB, Unibap AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from January 28, 2019. 

Security name:

UNIBAP TO1

Short name:

UNIBAP TO1

ISIN code:

SE0011984822

Orderbook ID:

168036

 

Terms:

-

The subscription price for shares is determined by the volume weighted average price of the company’s share on First North between October 21, 2019 and November 1, 2019, with an applied discount of 25 percent. The subscription price, however, is at least 20,0 SEK and at most 30,0 SEK.

 

1 warrant gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Unibap AB.

Subscription period:

November 4, 2019 – November 15, 2019

Last trading day:

November 13, 2019

                                  

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold on 08-503 015 50.

