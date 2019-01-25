25/01/2019 13:00:00

nFusz Expands Product Line With Video-Based Real Estate Sales Application

HOLLYWOOD, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), a leader in business-focused interactive video, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, announces the launch of an enterprise-scale interactive video-based mobile application specifically tailored to meet the needs of today’s real estate sales professionals. The new application will launch through nFusz real estate partner Ultirus, with a network of over 250,000 real estate agents and brokers in mid-February. The mobile application is a next-generation, mobile based-CRM sales tool that leverages the power of nFusz’ interactive video technology and incorporates viewer analytics, lead management capabilities, and much more. Real estate professionals will be able to record and distribute videos of properties to clients through email and text messaging with clickable tags right in the video allowing clients to quickly and easily schedule an appointment to tour the property, download an information sheet, even call the realtor – all right through the video, among other features and functionality. The initial application will be branded for Ultirus and available for download in mid-February 2019 for Apple devices through the Apple App Store, and for Android devices through the Google Play Store on a subscription basis for $49 per month or $499 per year per user. 

“Having assisted real estate agents and brokers in creating sales and marketing strategies for much of my professional life, my team and I have seen, used, and recommended many business software solutions in the past,” stated Tom Glanville, Ultirus co-founder. “However, all of those solutions, while helpful, had limited features and functionality, were based on outdated technology, and were unable to fully satisfy the needs of the professional realtor looking to build their business. However, the in-video clickable tags capabilities in our custom-built nFusz application, the swipe left, swipe right usability features, together with the real-time notification capabilities, will give our realtors a major competitive advantage. With this application, I expect we’ll far exceed the adoption rates of the software we’ve recommended in the past, which resulted in tens of thousands of users.”

“This application marks several major milestones for our Company and our stockholders,” stated Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of nFusz. “First, it represents an expansion of our product line and our foray into the vast, untapped and lucrative market of real estate professionals, all of whom need a sales tool utilizing the power of interactive video, among other next-gen sales-building features and functionality. Second, it is a showcase for one of the first applications that is a combination and integration of our technology with that of industry leader Sound Concepts, as well as the extraordinary levels of cooperation, collaboration, respect and capabilities exhibited by the newly-combined teams as we move toward closing the merger of our two companies. Third, it shows that we have delivered on our promise to fast-track the integration of the applications, the businesses and the resources of the two companies. And fourth, it demonstrates and delivers on our commitment to our stockholders – our co-owners - to hit the ground running in 2019 with combined, industry leading applications and expanded market reach as we march hard and strong together toward our planned NASDAQ uplisting this quarter.”

About nFusz

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a recognized leader in business-focused interactive video and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software. The company’s flagship product, notifiCRM, is the first interactive video-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that allows anyone to create, distribute, post, track, and measure interactive videos that increase engagement and conversion rates by up to 600 percent. Video viewers can respond to one or more calls to action by clicking within a video while it’s playing – and no download is required. nFusz products are cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), available by subscription for individual and enterprise users, and accessible on all mobile and desktop devices. The company’s newest products, also based on its interactive video technology platform, include notifiMED, for the healthcare industry, notifiEDU, for the education industry, and notifiNGO, for non-profit organizations.

For more information, please visit: www.nFusz.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Please address media inquiries to: info@nFusz.com

855.250.2300, extension 7

Please address investor inquiries to: investors@nFusz.com

855.250.2300, extension 2

About Ultirus

Ultirus is a leader in unique sales and marketing strategies for the real estate industry. The company specializes in weaving technological systems into a human touch sales processes that not only drives initial leads for an agent, but more importantly creates referral business which is the key element for success. Their solutions provide an agent with a full range of specialized communication tools, including the words, tonality, and body language for success, coupled with technology that places relevant content into a follow-up system to stay in front of a prospect before, during, and after the sale.

For more information, please visit: Ultirus.app

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

