Operational Update for the six months to 31.12.18

Pan African has made good progress in repositioning the group as a long-life, low cost and focused gold producer.

The new Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant (“Elikhulu”) contributed 15,292oz (2017: nil) of incremental low-cost ounces. Elikhulu reached nameplate throughput capacity in October 2018 and its optimisation is continuing.

Gold production from the Barberton complex significantly increased by 24.5% to 50,556oz (2017: 40,611oz); and

Gold production from the group’s continuing mining operations (note 1) increased by 54.2% to 81,014oz (2017: 52,548oz), with robust operational performances from Barberton Mines’ underground operations and also from the group’s tailings retreatment plants.

The group’s continuing focus on safety and ongoing safety improvements yielded encouraging results, with material improvements in safety statistics during the current reporting period.

The improved production performance, curtailment of large scale underground mining operations at Evander Mines and the contribution of incremental low-cost ounces from Elikhulu has resulted in a marked reduction in the group’s all-in sustaining cost of production. Further detail on costs will be provided as part of the 31 December 2018 interim results.

Barberton’s three year wage agreement is expected to assist with stability at the operation in the coming years.

Note 1: The continuing mining operations include: Barberton Mines’ operations, Evander Mines’ Elikhulu and Evander tailings retreatment plant (“ETRP”) as well as the mining and vamping of the remnant high grade stopes as part of the phased closure of the underground mining operation. The continuing mining operations excludes the discontinued Evander Mines’ large-scale underground mining operation, which produced 32,734oz in the corresponding six months period ended 31 December 2017 (“corresponding reporting period”). The group’s corresponding reporting period gold production including discontinued operations was 85,282oz.

Pan African CEO Cobus Loots commented:

“

The operational and safety performance during the current reporting period demonstrates the progress in repositioning our group as a low-cost, long-life producer, with the safety of our employees and contractors always being of paramount importance. We are very pleased with the commissioning of Elikhulu

during the period under review, notwithstanding the

challenges associated with

delivering a project of this magnitude and complexity on time and within budget. We now look forward to Elikhulu’s growing contribution to the group’s results in forthcoming reporting periods.

In the period ahead, management will continue to focus on further improving our mining operations. The group remains on track to produce 170,000oz for the full financial year to 30 June 2019.