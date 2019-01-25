Peppercomm Taps Janine Savarese as Senior Vice President

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peppercomm, a leading communications and marketing agency that promotes, protects and connects clients, announced today that veteran industry professional Janine Savarese has joined the firm as a senior vice president.

In addition to bringing more than two decades of experience in corporate communications, public relations and marketing, Savarese brings several clients to Peppercomm’s book of business, expanding the firm’s expertise in the technology and higher education sectors. Clients joining with Savarese include ELI, a leading corporate training firm and USA Technologies, a premier payment technology service provider, among others.

“As Peppercomm continues its growth trajectory and pushes to help clients succeed in today’s ever-changing societal climate, Janine’s expertise, industry knowledge and dynamic skill set are a great addition to our senior team,” said Jackie Kolek, Partner and General Manager, New York Office at Peppercomm. “Her work in thought leadership campaigns, crisis management and product launches, combined with her experience in a number of industries, will be instrumental as we bring on new clients and continue to introduce new service offerings.”

Prior to joining Peppercomm, Savarese was the founder of her own consultancy, served as the Executive Director of Communications for New York University’s Stern School of Business, and held senior positions at various communications agencies. With her addition, eight of the firm’s 11 senior leaders are female, furthering the agency’s commitment to diversity.

With a focus on talent, its core categories and two recently launched service offerings, Peppercomm continues to advance its vision and growth strategy.

"I am looking forward to working closely with the Peppercomm team as the agency continues to grow its client portfolio and expand its offerings,” added Savarese. “This is an ideal time to join the firm, as today’s business environment requires agencies to be able to provide integrated programs and the ability to scale quickly.”

About Peppercomm

Peppercomm is an award-winning strategic, integrated communications and marketing agency headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco and London. The firm combines 23 award-winning years of expertise serving blue chip and breakout clients with forward-thinking new service offerings and the freshness of a start-up. Visit https://www.peppercomm.com

Contact: Brett Pinto

Peppercomm

bpinto@peppercomm.com

212.931.6111