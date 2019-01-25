25/01/2019 22:00:00

Peyto Announces TSX Approval for Renewed Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) ("Peyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted the Company's notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"). 

Pursuant to the NCIB, Peyto may purchase up to 12,400,000 of the outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), which represents approximately 10% of the "public float" (as such term is defined by the policies of the TSX). As at January 21, 2019, Peyto had 164,874,175 Common Shares issued and outstanding and the public float was 124,079,236 Common Shares. Pursuant to the rules of the TSX, the total number of Common Shares that Peyto is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 226,780 Common Shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 907,120 Common Shares on the TSX for the six-month period ended December 31, 2018; provided, however, that Peyto may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily purchase restriction. The actual number of Common Shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB and the timing of such purchases will be determined by Peyto and is dependent on future market conditions.

The NCIB will commence on January 30, 2019 and will terminate on January 29, 2020 or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Peyto.  Purchases under the NCIB will be effected through the facilities of the TSX and/or Canadian alternative trading systems at the prevailing market price at the time of such transaction. All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Company's previous NCIB expired on January 21, 2019 (the "Previous NCIB"). Under the Previous NCIB, Peyto obtained the approval of the TSX to purchase up to 12,158,897 Common Shares, which represented 10% of the "public float" at the time of approval. The Company did not purchase any Common Shares under the Previous NCIB. 

Peyto believes that renewing the NCIB is a prudent step in this volatile energy market environment, when at times, the prevailing market price does not reflect the underlying value of its Common Shares.  The timely repurchase of Common Shares for cancellation represents confidence in the long term prospects and sustainability of the Company's business model.  The Company's conservative balance sheet affords Peyto the ability to buy back shares when the market demand falls away.  This reduction in share count adds per share value to shareholders and adds another tool to management's disciplined capital allocation strategy. 

Darren Gee

President and CEO

Phone:  (403) 237-8911

Fax:  (403) 451-4100

Certain information set forth in this news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information includes, but is not limited to Peyto's intentions with respect to the NCIB and purchases thereunder and the effects of repurchases under the NCIB.  Although Peyto believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Peyto can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.  Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could defer materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in Peyto's annual information form which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Peyto 3 logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
18
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
16
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22:09 - FFBW, INC. ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM
22:08 - KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Cash Dividend
22:03 - Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)
22:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
22:09 - FFBW, INC. ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM
22:08 - KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Cash Dividend
22:03 - Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)
22:00 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
3
HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:09
FFBW, INC. ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM
22:08
KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Cash Dividend
22:03
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)
22:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
22:00
Peyto Announces TSX Approval for Renewed Normal Course Issuer Bid
22:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XRAY IMMU DBVT MAXR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
22:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:57
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Micron Technology, Inc. Investors (MU)
21:57
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Welbilt, Inc. and Certain Officers – WBT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 22:29:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-25 23:29:24 - 2019-01-25 22:29:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY