SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (“Corcept” or “the Company”) (NASDAQCM: CORT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-loss-form-2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
