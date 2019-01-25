25/01/2019 19:22:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PRGO, DBVT, MKL and MAXR

Related content
01:20 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
01:14 - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
01:07 - 
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of ..

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 to December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

Get additional information about the PRGO lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/perrigo-company-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 to December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

During the class period, DBV Technologies S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the DBVT lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 to December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

The complaint alleges Markel Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MKL lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Class Period: March 29, 2018 to January 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

Maxar Technologies Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MAXR lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/maxar-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:22 MKL
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PRGO, DBVT, MKL and MAXR
01:20 AXGN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:14 MKL
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation
01:07 AXGN
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, DXC, MKL and SNAP
24 Jan MKL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
24 Jan W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for W, MKL and MAXR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
24 Jan MKL
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)
24 Jan MAR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TS MAR APHA MKL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
23 Jan MKL
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY, MKL and MAXR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23 Jan MAR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MAR, SOGO, MKL and MAXR

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
20:30 - RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2019 FSI OneVoice Conference
20:29 - MERGER ALERT – ENFC, NUBK and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
20:25 - Dr. William Bell Elected Board Chair for the National CASA Association
20:18 - Austal USA Awarded $16M Post-Delivery Contract Expanding Its Alabama Operations
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
20:30 - RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2019 FSI OneVoice Conference
20:29 - MERGER ALERT – ENFC, NUBK and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
20:25 - Dr. William Bell Elected Board Chair for the National CASA Association
20:18 - Austal USA Awarded $16M Post-Delivery Contract Expanding Its Alabama Operations
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
3
HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Markel Corporation 1,040.00 0.0% Stock price decreasing
Perrigo Company PLC Ordi.. 45.67 1.8% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:30
RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions at 2019 FSI OneVoice Conference
20:29
MERGER ALERT – ENFC, NUBK and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
20:25
Dr. William Bell Elected Board Chair for the National CASA Association
20:18
Austal USA Awarded $16M Post-Delivery Contract Expanding Its Alabama Operations
20:18
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Hold 30th Annual Meeting of Stockholders
20:10
N.M. Medical Cannabis Program Finishes 2018 With $106 Million in Sales
19:48
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. and Mid Penn Bank Announce Appointment of New Board Member
19:45
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards More Than $99,000 in STEM Grants to 31 Gulf Coast Schools
19:24
THEMAC Granted Groundwater Discharge Permit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 20:50:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-25 21:50:24 - 2019-01-25 20:50:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY