25/01/2019 07:00:00

Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 23

25 January 2019

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 25 January 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 24,004,668 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 25 January 2019, the Company held 8,929,264 Ordinary Shares in treasury (27.11% of the Company’s issued share capital including treasury shares).

Shareholders should use 24,004,668 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427

