uBreakiFix Expands Virginia Network With New Location in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its newest location, uBreakiFix Short Pump, on January 23 at 11571 West Broad Street. This is the brand’s second location in the Greater Richmond region, joining a store in Glen Allen.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 4.5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 300 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Short Pump is the second location for Charles M. Allen, who also owns the store in Glen Allen. He plans to open three additional stores in the future as well.

“As a 15-year resident of Short Pump, I have seen firsthand the expansion of this vibrant neighborhood,” Allen said. “I am excited to bring a much-needed service like uBreakiFix to my hometown. I believe our store will add tremendous value to this community by providing high-quality services at a price point that people can actually afford.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 470 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened nearly 130 new stores in 2018 and plans to increase growth in 2019. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit https://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Short Pump, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix

Short Pump is located at 11571 West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23233 and can be reached at: 804-562-2648. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/shortpump.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S.

In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit https://www.ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Kaci Pollack

(678) 895-4488

kaci@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d46e6b28-9b9e-4a2c-9fe5-88db335c167f

