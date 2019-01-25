25/01/2019 00:31:56

UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover

PORTLAND, OR, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th Annual Concordia University Governor Victor Atiyeh Leadership in Education Awards will take place Feb. 5, 2019, 6-9 p.m. at the Portland Art Museum. The university’s largest annual fundraising event, the Atiyeh Awards benefits student scholarships to attend Concordia, and 3 to PhD®, a new, collaborative education model to bridge the opportunity gap so all young people can pursue their highest dreams (PhD).

This year’s honoree is Marilyn Cover, a champion and pioneer of civic education, and the recently retired founding executive director of the Classroom Law Project. She has worked tirelessly to strengthen community and democracy. Among her many contributions, Cover helped establish Oregon Civic Day for Teachers, coming up on Dec. 7, 2018, and every year on the first Friday in December.

The evening’s keynote speaker is Justin Driver, an award-winning constitutional law professor and author of The Schoolhouse Gate gives a fresh, lucid, and provocative account of the historic Supreme Court decisions and legal battles waged over education and illuminates contemporary disputes that continue to fracture the nation.

To become a sponsor or for more information about the event, visit the Concordia University website at www.cu-portland.edu/atiyeh.

About Concordia University-Portland

Concordia University-Portland is Oregon’s largest private, nonprofit university. Located in northeast Portland, Ore., Concordia is a Lutheran university with a mission of preparing leaders for the transformation of society. Founded in 1905, Concordia Portland serves approximately 5,000 students on its campuses and online, through its College of Education, College of Health & Human Services, College of Arts, & Sciences, School of Management, and Concordia University School of Law in Boise, Idaho. For more about Concordia University, visit www.cu-portland.edu.

Madeline Turnock

Concordia University Portland

503-280-8550

mturnock@cu-portland.edu

