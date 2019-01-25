24/01/2019 23:47:34

Youth INC Hosts Fifth Annual Partner Convening in New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth INC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of New York City youth, held its Fifth Annual Partner Network Kickoff, a convening of its 80+ nonprofit partners, at Kirkland & Ellis LLC. The event also marks the start of Youth INC’s 25th year of serving youth-focused grassroots organizations and helping them achieve long-term sustainability.

Youth INC provides coaching and training at no charge to the nonprofits in its network to build their organizational capabilities to grow and maximize impact. This enables them to deliver more opportunities to NYC kids. Since 1994, Youth INC has raised more than $95 million to empower over 175 nonprofits that have collectively served over 1 million NYC kids.

The event, attended by more than 150 guests, featured a keynote address by New York State Assemblyman and the Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Michael Blake. Blake spoke about the importance of building the capacity of grassroots nonprofits and shared his own experiences as a young person in New York City. “If it wasn’t for the nonprofits in my neighborhood growing up, I would not know what is possible and I would not be here today,” said Blake. “The work Youth INC and all of the members of its network are doing today will provide hope for thousands of New York City youth. You are giving them a chance to succeed that they might not otherwise have.”

Rehana Farrell, Executive Director of Youth INC, announced this year’s theme: 25 Years of Learning: Looking Back to Go Forward and welcomed the network to another year of growth, learning, and delivering powerful programs to youth who need it the most. “Building the character of young people is the common thread across all of your amazing organizations,” said Farrell. “We are thrilled to be able to support you as you all seek to level the playing field for kids who would otherwise not have access to opportunity to build their self-esteem, their confidence, their resilience, and their feeling of being able to make a difference in their own lives and the world around them.”

The highlight of the evening was a presentation by a group of four young people served by three different Youth INC nonprofit partner organizations – Girl Be Heard, Ifetayo Cultural Academy, and Minds Matter – who shared their thoughts, learnings, and hopes for the future of New York City youth. They challenged the 150+ nonprofit leaders in the room to really listen to their constituents – the young people in their programs – and adopt their proposed ‘Constitution’ with tenets of: reflection, which leads to discovery; inclusivity, which drives empowerment; and equity, which yields accountability.

The event also included a panel discussion on strategic organizational growth and dynamic learning, featuring Erika Atkins (Director of Operations and Communications & Acting Former Executive Director of Opening Act), Caroline Kim Oh (Executive Coach and Former Executive Director and President of iMentor) and Angela Dorn (Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of Youth INC).

“We have made significant strides over the past 25 years. And yet, we recognize the unmet needs of New York City children remain significant,” said Stratton Heath, Partner at Oak Hill Capital Partners and Youth INC Board Member. “Now more than ever, Youth INC will work fervently to bolster and empower its partner network to help them build sustainable models that allow them to more effectively serve more and more kids.”

About Youth INC

Youth INC's mission is to transform the lives of NYC youth by empowering the organizations that serve them. Youth INC's network of 80 grassroots nonprofits collectively champion the lives of more than 220,000 young people across New York City. Youth INC provides our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital and connections to achieve sustainable growth and maximize their impact. Our fundraising, governance and impact evaluation programs yield incredible results. Over the course of a partnership with Youth INC, our partners experience average growth in revenue of 173%, board size of 33%, and youth served of 157%. Using our pioneering Metrics Platform, our partners helped 80% of their young people surveyed to improve key Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) skills that scholars agree are the most predictive indicators of success in school, career and life. Since inception, our venture philanthropy model has raised over $95 million and empowered over 175 nonprofits, impacting the lives of 1 million NYC youth. To learn more visit: www.youthinc-usa.org 

To learn more about Youth INC, visits www.youthinc-usa.org.

Contact:

Vanessa Marquez

vmarquez@youthinc-usa.org

(212) 401-4049

yellow logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
18
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
15
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
15
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
00:31 - UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
00:30 - Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion 4.850% Notes Due March 29, 2029
00:21 - Facebook通过 DoubleVerify认证来管理品牌安全
00:21 - Facebook certifie DoubleVerify pour gérer la sécurité de la marque
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
00:31 - UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
00:30 - Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion 4.850% Notes Due March 29, 2029
00:21 - Facebook通过 DoubleVerify认证来管理品牌安全
00:21 - Facebook certifie DoubleVerify pour gérer la sécurité de la marque
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:31
UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
00:30
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$1 Billion 4.850% Notes Due March 29, 2029
00:19
Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for December, 4Q18 and Full Year 2018
00:16
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares February 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.107 Per Share
00:12
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares February 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share
00:09
CapStar Reports Fully Diluted EPS of ($0.04) and Fully Diluted Operating EPS of $0.33 for 4Q 2018
24 Jan
Graphite One Announces Special Meeting to Implement Next Step in its Corporate Strategy
24 Jan
Youth INC Hosts Fifth Annual Partner Convening in New York City
24 Jan
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 00:57:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-25 01:57:28 - 2019-01-25 00:57:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY