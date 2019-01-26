25/01/2019 23:07:52

CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. 

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (EST).  The dial-in number for the U.S. is 855-719-5008 (334-323-0517, if calling from outside the U.S.).  The passcode is 670352.    

There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 through 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.  The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.).  The replay passcode is 6970679.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

 

