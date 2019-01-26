26/01/2019 00:03:15

Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., Law Office Announces a $276,226.46 Arbitration Award on Behalf of Victim of the $1.2 Billion Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund Ponzi Scheme

Quest Capital Strategies, Inc., Loses First Woodbridge Case to Go to a Final Hearing

Boca Raton, Florida, Arbitration Panel Rejects Defense That Broker-dealer Has No Duty to Investor Who Did Not Have an Account with the Firm

Panel Accepts Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund Promissory Note Valuation at 35.5 Cents on the Dollar

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., announces they have won a $276,226.46 FINRA arbitration award against Quest Capital Strategies, Inc. (“Quest”) on behalf of John C. Medeiros (“Medeiros”), a resident of Boca Raton, Florida. 

In 2013, Medeiros, a retired U.S. Coast Guard veteran, was living in Virginia and taking care of his blind wife, Patricia Medeiros.  He received a marketing letter from Quest offering a $100 gift card to Olive Garden if he met with their financial advisor, Frank R. Dietrich (“Dietrich”). Quest explained in this letter that Dietrich specialized in the needs of retirees and pre-retirees and offered “safety-net” style investing and a lifetime income plan.

Medeiros met with Dietrich in October 2013, and Dietrich induced him to invest $400,000 in Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund, a fraudulent $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme that ultimately went bankrupt in December 2017. Medeiros lost $140,035.20. 

Quest failed to disclose to Medeiros that Dietrich had previously been sanctioned by the Virginia Bureau of Insurance for serious alleged misconduct, and that Dietrich had just settled a customer complaint. 

The evidence showed that Quest allowed Dietrich to work from his home in Fairfax Station, Virginia, that his direct supervisor was located more than 2500 miles away in Lake Forest, California, and responsible for supervising hundreds of Quest financial advisors scattered around the country, and that Quest waited more than 15 months, i.e., until June 2014 to visit Dietrich’s office.  The evidence also showed that Quest missed numerous red flags concerning Dietrich’s involvement with Woodbridge.  Dietrich, one of Quest’s largest producers, sold more than $10.8 million in Woodbridge to 58 investors between 2013 and 2017.

“The Arbitration Panel properly found that Quest should not have allowed a financial advisor with a checkered background and no local supervision to target retirees and pre-retirees,” said Kalju Nekvasil, Esq., of Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., the Clearwater, Florida, law firm representing Medeiros.

Important Contact Information

Attorney for Medeiros

      

Attorney for Quest Capital Strategies, Inc.

Kalju Nekvasil, Esq.        Neil S. Baritz, Esq.
Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.        1075 Broken Sound Parkway NW, Suite 102
4585 140th Avenue North, Suite 1010        Boca Raton, FL 33487
P.O. Box 17709        561-864-5100
Clearwater, FL 33762        Baritz Cell: 561-866-7232
727-524-8486 (office)        Fax: 561-864-5101
727-524-8786 (fax)        Email Address: nbaritz@baritzcolman.com
727-288-6581 (cell)        
Email address: gnmain@gnfirm.com        

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
18
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
16
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
24 Jan
I:SP500
Det lyder mere, som om du er i panik over markedet ikke rigtigt falder. Stigningen fortsætter de næs..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
23 Jan
PNDORA
Det er rent gætteri, nu shorternes venner nu nedjusteret på baggrund af rene gætterier. Pandora selv..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
00:09 - CytoDyn to Deliver Presentation at NobleCon15 Conference
00:03 - Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., Law Office Announces a $276,226.46 Arbitration Award on Behalf of Victim of the $1.2 Billion Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund Ponzi Scheme
25 Jan - SOGO DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sogou Inc. Investors of Important March 11 Deadline in Class Action – SOGO
25 Jan - YRIV DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited; Reminds Investors of Important Deadline – YRIV
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
00:09 - CytoDyn to Deliver Presentation at NobleCon15 Conference
00:03 - Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., Law Office Announces a $276,226.46 Arbitration Award on Behalf of Victim of the $1.2 Billion Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund Ponzi Scheme
25 Jan - SOGO DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sogou Inc. Investors of Important March 11 Deadline in Class Action – SOGO
25 Jan - YRIV DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited; Reminds Investors of Important Deadline – YRIV
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares
2
Bavarian Nordic Completes Enrollment of First Stage in Chordoma Phase 2 Trial
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Mashreq leads the UAE’s digital charge
5
Censof and WISeKey Enter into Strategic Partnership to Expand Cybersecurity Protection in Malaysia

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:09
CytoDyn to Deliver Presentation at NobleCon15 Conference
00:03
Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., Law Office Announces a $276,226.46 Arbitration Award on Behalf of Victim of the $1.2 Billion Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund Ponzi Scheme
25 Jan
SOGO DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sogou Inc. Investors of Important March 11 Deadline in Class Action – SOGO
25 Jan
YRIV DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited; Reminds Investors of Important Deadline – YRIV
25 Jan
SNAP JAN 31 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap Inc. Securities to Contact Firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action – SNAP
25 Jan
YOGA DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – YOGA
25 Jan
HLTH DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.; Important Feb. 12 Deadline – HLTH
25 Jan
GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS
25 Jan
YRCW DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – YRCW

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 January 2019 01:38:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-26 02:38:23 - 2019-01-26 01:38:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY