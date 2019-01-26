25/01/2019 23:33:06

GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS

Related content
25 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, MAR and XPO: Levi & Korsins..
25 Jan - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
25 Jan - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) from February 28, 2014 through December 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 19, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Goldman Sachs investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Goldman Sachs class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1474.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 19, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1474.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.

      Phillip Kim, Esq.

      Zachary Halper, Esq.

      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

      New York, NY  10016

      Tel: (212) 686-1060

      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

      Fax: (212) 202-3827

      lrosen@rosenlegal.com

      pkim@rosenlegal.com

      zhalper@rosenlegal.com

      www.rosenlegal.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

25 Jan GS
GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS
25 Jan MAR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, MAR and XPO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Jan MAR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, MAR, LOMA and TDOC
25 Jan GS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
24 Jan GS
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
24 Jan GS
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, CMCM, APHA and LOMA
24 Jan GS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GS
24 Jan GS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, GS and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23 Jan GS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WBT GSKY GS AGN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
23 Jan GS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
25 Jan - SNAP JAN 31 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap Inc. Securities to Contact Firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action – SNAP
25 Jan - YOGA DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – YOGA
25 Jan - HLTH DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.; Important Feb. 12 Deadline – HLTH
25 Jan - GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
25 Jan - SNAP JAN 31 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap Inc. Securities to Contact Firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action – SNAP
25 Jan - YOGA DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – YOGA
25 Jan - HLTH DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.; Important Feb. 12 Deadline – HLTH
25 Jan - GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
3
HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares
4
Pyxis Tankers Inc.: Pyxis Tankers to Present in Noble Capital Markets' XV Annual Investor Event
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Goldman Sachs Group Inc .. 200.74 1.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

25 Jan
SNAP JAN 31 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap Inc. Securities to Contact Firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action – SNAP
25 Jan
YOGA DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – YOGA
25 Jan
HLTH DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.; Important Feb. 12 Deadline – HLTH
25 Jan
GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS
25 Jan
YRCW DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – YRCW
25 Jan
NHTC DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Natural Health Trends Corp. – NHTC
25 Jan
Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports
25 Jan
CNTF LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited – CNTF
25 Jan
Freddie Mac Prices $697 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-C03

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 January 2019 00:03:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-26 01:03:44 - 2019-01-26 00:03:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY