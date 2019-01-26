LOMA NEGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - LOMA

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in connection with the Company’s November 2017 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Loma Negra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in registration statements issued for its IPO, violating federal securities laws, specifically (i) the extent of exposure to a corruption scandal involving its majority owner; (ii) true demand for products and growth potential; (iii) risks forecasted had actually occurred by the time of the IPO; and (iv) as a result, Loma Negra’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Carmona v. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima et al, 18-cv-11323.

