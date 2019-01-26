25/01/2019 23:06:55

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline – SNAP

Related content
25 Jan - 
SNAP JAN 31 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Encou..
25 Jan - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
25 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SOGO W SNAP MU: The Law Offices of V..

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  SNAP) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Central District of California, Western Division, and docketed under 18-cv-09587, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Snap common stock between March 2, 2017, and August 10, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including those who purchased Snap common stock traceable to the registration statement and prospectus incorporated therein, issued in connection with the Company’s March 3, 2017, IPO Registration Statement. This action asserts violations of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), as well as SEC Rule 10b-5, promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Snap securities or otherwise acquired Snap securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Snap’s false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017 (the “IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (2) on the open market between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), you have until January 31, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Snap Inc. is a camera company that provides technology and social media services. The Company develops mobile camera application products and services that allow users to send and receive photos, drawings, text, and videos. Snap serves customers worldwide.

On or about March 3, 2017, the Company completed its IPO, issuing 200,000,000 shares and raising net proceeds of approximately $3.91 billion.

Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material facts concerning: (i) Snap’s user growth and engagement, by minimizing the known adverse impact of competition from Instagram’s Stories; (ii) the restatement of Snap’s 2015 daily user metrics, by failing to disclose Pompliano’s detailed, credible allegations regarding Defendants’ knowing misrepresentation of its user engagement metrics and severe internal controls deficiencies; and (iii) falsely asserting that Snap did not employ “growth hacking” strategies to inflate user growth.

May 10, 2017, when Snap announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2017, which revealed disappointing user growth. Snap’s first quarterly results as a public company began to reveal to the market that the Exchange Act Defendants had made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts about the Company’s user growth and the impact of competition from Instagram in the Registration Statement. In a press release issued after the market closed, Snap reported that “DAUs grew from 122 million in Q1 2016 to 166 million in Q1 2017, an increase of 36% year-over-year.  DAUs increased 5% quarter-over-quarter, from 158 million in Q4 2016.”

In response to the news of Snap’s disappointing user growth Snap’s share price declined $4.93 per share, or approximately 21%, from a closing price of $22.98 on May 10, 2017, to close at $18.05 per share on May 11, 2017.

On June 7, 2017, it was reported that, based on data from SensorTower, a firm that tracks app analytics, worldwide downloads of Snapchat for the months of April and May 2017 were down 22% from the year prior, confirming that the image of Snap as a rapidly-growing, soon-to-be profitable business presented in the Registration Statement was just a mirage.

A report issued by Nomura Instinet on this date noted that “By comparison, Instagram downloads have demonstrated YoY growth, suggesting that competitive pressures may be intensifying for Snap, challenging the platform’s ability to attract and retain new users.” The report concluded with a reduce rating and a $14 price target on Snap, lowering full-year sales and profit estimates for 2017 and 2018.

On this news, Snap’s share price fell approximately 7.4%, from a prior close of $20.36 per share on June 6, 2017, to close at $18.85 per share on June 8, 2017.

On July 11, 2017, Morgan Stanley downgraded its “Buy” position to “equal weight” and lowered its price target by 42% to $16, below the IPO valuation. In support of this about-face, Morgan Stanley bluntly stated: “We have been wrong about SNAP’s ability to innovate and improve its ad product this year (improving scalability targeting, measurability, etc.) and user monetization as it works to move beyond ‘experimental’ ad budgets into larger branded and direct response ad allocations.” Morgan Stanley’s “Bear” case proved for a price of only $7. The report continued that “SNAP’s ad product is not evolving/improving as quickly as we expected and Instagram competition is increasing.” The report cited the SensorTower download data, commenting that Morgan Stanley was “lowering [its] forward DAU estimates given this data,” which it viewed as a “troubling directional trend[] which causes us to lower our DAU outlook.”

On this news, Snap’s share price fell $1.52 per share, or approximately 8.9%, from a closing price of $16.99 on July 10, 2017, to close at $15.47 per share on July 11, 2017.

On August 10, 2017, after the market closed, Snap reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2017. In a press release announcing the results, the Company reported that “DAU grew from 143 million in Q2 2016 to 173 million in

Q2 2017, an increase of 30.5 million or 21% year-over-year. DAU increased 7.3 million or 4% quarter-over-quarter, from 166 million in Q1 2017.”

In response to Snap’s continued disappointing growth in user engagement, Snap’s share price declined $1.94 per share, or approximately 14%, from a closing price of $13.77 on August 10, 2017, to close at $11.83 per share on August 11, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

25 Jan SNAP
SNAP JAN 31 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap Inc. Securities to Contact Firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action – SNAP
25 Jan SNAP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline – SNAP
25 Jan SNAP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, DXC, ALKS and SNAP
25 Jan MU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SOGO W SNAP MU: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
25 Jan SNAP
JANUARY 31, 2019 DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Snap, Inc. on Behalf of March 2, 2017 – August 10, 2017 Stock Purchasers – SNAP
25 Jan AXGN
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, DXC, MKL and SNAP
24 Jan SNAP
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Snap, Inc. To Contact The Firm
24 Jan SNAP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, PPDF and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
24 Jan NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23 Jan TS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TS, TDOC, W and SNAP

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
25 Jan - YOGA DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – YOGA
25 Jan - HLTH DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.; Important Feb. 12 Deadline – HLTH
25 Jan - GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS
25 Jan - YRCW DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – YRCW
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
25 Jan - YOGA DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – YOGA
25 Jan - HLTH DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.; Important Feb. 12 Deadline – HLTH
25 Jan - GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS
25 Jan - YRCW DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – YRCW
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
3
HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares
4
Pyxis Tankers Inc.: Pyxis Tankers to Present in Noble Capital Markets' XV Annual Investor Event
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Snap Inc 6.400 3.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

25 Jan
YRIV DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited; Reminds Investors of Important Deadline – YRIV
25 Jan
SNAP JAN 31 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap Inc. Securities to Contact Firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action – SNAP
25 Jan
YOGA DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – YOGA
25 Jan
HLTH DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.; Important Feb. 12 Deadline – HLTH
25 Jan
GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS
25 Jan
YRCW DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YRC Worldwide Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Case – YRCW
25 Jan
NHTC DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Natural Health Trends Corp. – NHTC
25 Jan
Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports
25 Jan
CNTF LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited – CNTF

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 January 2019 00:04:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-26 01:04:10 - 2019-01-26 00:04:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY