26/01/2019 03:50:00

TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Tenaris and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ts/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Tenaris and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Tenaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery scandal in Argentina involving payments made to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from Venezuela relating to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was transformed into a Venezuelan state-owned enterprise.

On this news, the price of Tenaris’ shares plummeted.

The case is Atanasio v. Tenaris S.A. et al, 18-cv-7059.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com 

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163 

