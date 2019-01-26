26/01/2019 03:50:00

XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO

Related content
25 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, MAR and XPO: Levi & Korsins..
25 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY WBT TS XPO: The Law Offices of..
25 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC R..

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2014, and December 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the District of Connecticut and Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of XPO and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-xpo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Courts by February 12, 2019.

About the Lawsuits

XPO and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that its lengthy investigation into XPO revealed “concrete evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP” results” and “financial irregularities [covering] growing financial strain,” among other findings.

On this news, the price of XPO’s shares plummeted $15.77 per share, or 26.17%.

The first case filed is Labul v. Xpo Logistics, Inc., 18-cv-02062.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 XPO
XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
25 Jan MAR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, MAR and XPO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Jan TS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY WBT TS XPO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
25 Jan XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019
25 Jan TS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
25 Jan IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CURO, XPO and IMMU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
24 Jan XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XPO
24 Jan TS
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TS, XPO, TDOC and AGN
24 Jan XPO
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Oshkosh, NMI, Meritor, Delek US, XPO Logistics, and Resolute Energy — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
24 Jan IMMU
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, IMMU, AXGN and AGN

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
03:50 - XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
00:09 - CytoDyn to Deliver Presentation at NobleCon15 Conference
00:03 - Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., Law Office Announces a $276,226.46 Arbitration Award on Behalf of Victim of the $1.2 Billion Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund Ponzi Scheme
25 Jan - SOGO DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sogou Inc. Investors of Important March 11 Deadline in Class Action – SOGO
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
03:50 - XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
00:09 - CytoDyn to Deliver Presentation at NobleCon15 Conference
00:03 - Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., Law Office Announces a $276,226.46 Arbitration Award on Behalf of Victim of the $1.2 Billion Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund Ponzi Scheme
25 Jan - SOGO DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sogou Inc. Investors of Important March 11 Deadline in Class Action – SOGO
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CytoDyn to Deliver Presentation at NobleCon15 Conference
2
Bavarian Nordic Completes Enrollment of First Stage in Chordoma Phase 2 Trial
3
Mashreq leads the UAE’s digital charge
4
Censof and WISeKey Enter into Strategic Partnership to Expand Cybersecurity Protection in Malaysia
5
YOGA DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – YOGA

Related stock quotes

XPO Logistics Inc 62.13 2.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
00:09
CytoDyn to Deliver Presentation at NobleCon15 Conference
00:03
Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., Law Office Announces a $276,226.46 Arbitration Award on Behalf of Victim of the $1.2 Billion Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund Ponzi Scheme
25 Jan
SOGO DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sogou Inc. Investors of Important March 11 Deadline in Class Action – SOGO
25 Jan
YRIV DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited; Reminds Investors of Important Deadline – YRIV
25 Jan
SNAP JAN 31 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap Inc. Securities to Contact Firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action – SNAP
25 Jan
YOGA DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – YOGA
25 Jan
HLTH DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp.; Important Feb. 12 Deadline – HLTH
25 Jan
GS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 19th Deadline in Suit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – GS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 January 2019 05:32:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-26 06:32:10 - 2019-01-26 05:32:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY