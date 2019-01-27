27/01/2019 15:11:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
26 Jan - 
WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTOR..
25 Jan - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
25 Jan - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sogou-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Sogou Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase in Sogou merchants’ sales of counterfeit goods; (ii) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because Sogou’s existing software, advertising  procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese  regulations, and would need  to  be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses; (iii) Sogou’s cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou’s cost of revenues, as Sogou was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition; (iv) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company’s AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness; (v) as a result of altering  its smart  hardware  strategy,  Sogou had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware  revenue  in the second half of  2018; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Sogou’s  public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Sogou Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)

Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Wayfair Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Wayfair Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Markel Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Markel Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:11 W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Jan W
WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W
25 Jan W
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
25 Jan MU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SOGO W SNAP MU: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
25 Jan NVDA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVDA, YRIV, ALKS and W
24 Jan W
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Wayfair Inc. (W) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
24 Jan W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for W, MKL and MAXR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
24 Jan W
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, CMCM, W and MAXR
23 Jan TS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TS, TDOC, W and SNAP
23 Jan W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, PRGO and W: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16:00 - Larson Electronics Releases Battery-Powered LED Warning Light, Magnetic Mounting Capable, 360˚ Beam Configuration
15:11 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:04 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MAR, CURO and PRGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, TX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
16:00 - Larson Electronics Releases Battery-Powered LED Warning Light, Magnetic Mounting Capable, 360˚ Beam Configuration
15:11 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:04 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MAR, CURO and PRGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, TX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases 60W Magnetic Mount LED Wall Pack Light, 5,400 Lumens, 120V AC
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, TX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MAR, CURO and PRGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Larson Electronics Releases Battery-Powered LED Warning Light, Magnetic Mounting Capable, 360˚ Beam Configuration

Related stock quotes

Wayfair Inc Class A 102.19 2.3% Stock price increasing
Markel Corporation 1,038.74 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
Larson Electronics Releases Battery-Powered LED Warning Light, Magnetic Mounting Capable, 360˚ Beam Configuration
15:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:04
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MAR, CURO and PRGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, TX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases 60W Magnetic Mount LED Wall Pack Light, 5,400 Lumens, 120V AC
26 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Battery Charger, CID1 & CII, 120V AC Input, 12/24V DC Output
26 Jan
Annual General Meeting of Eolus Vind AB (publ) on January 26th 2019
26 Jan
Genmab Announces that the patents asserted against DARZALEX® in the United States have been declared invalid by summary judgment.
26 Jan
WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 January 2019 18:44:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190125.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-27 19:44:39 - 2019-01-27 18:44:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY