Larson Electronics Releases Battery-Powered LED Warning Light, Magnetic Mounting Capable, 360˚ Beam Configuration

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a battery-powered LED warning light for outdoor sites. This unit is powered by D batteries (not included) with a lamp that features four beam patterns and a photocell. This light comes with magnetic mounting capabilities and offers a full 360˚ illumination and four operating modes.

The SL-360-DNS-LED-M-V2 battery-powered LED warning light for outdoor locations and industrial sites is offered in white, red, amber, blue, or green illumination and features 16 high-intensity LEDs. Beam options include single flash, double flash, simulated rotating, and steady burn with a photocell that enables automated night/day operation. When activated via an internal switch, the unit can be set to turn on and flash at night/turn off during the day or turn on at night/turn off during the day.

Larson Electronics’ water and weather resistant LED warning light is powered by two D batteries that are not included. This portable light has powerful magnets for seamless and easy mounting on compatible surfaces and can be carried around by operators via a heavy-duty strap that is included. Suitable applications include emergency situations, police and law enforcement, warehouses and other industrial facilities, for camp sites, disaster zones, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

