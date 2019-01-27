Larson Electronics Releases Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture, 28W, 240V AC 50Hz, Two 2’ T5 Lamps

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 28-watt flameproof fluorescent linear fixture for outdoor illumination. This unit is ATEX/IECEx rated for flammable environments and comes with two, 2-foot T5 fluorescent lamps with a 2-pin G5 base. This lightweight fixture produces 2,700 lumens of light total, with each lamp providing 1,350 lumens each.

The ATEX-HALP-24-2L-T5-2X14W-R1-220V 28-watt flameproof fluorescent linear fixture is compatible with 240V AC, 50Hz and is IP66 rated. This fixture is made of glass fiber reinforced polyester with a durable UV-resistant polycarbonate lens and is equipped with a foam gasket. This unit offers 2,700 lumens of light output in a flood beam configuration with a CRI rating of 75 and color options that include 5000K, 4100K or 2700K.

Larson Electronics’ flameproof fluorescent linear fixture features an internal electronic ballast with an interlocking system for added protection. This IP66-rated fixture offers a 20,000+ hour lifespan and is suitable for ATEX/IECEx -rated Zone 1 and 2, and Zone 21 and 22 flammable environments. This unit also features a T4 temperature rating and can be used in locations with ambient temperatures ranging from -25˚C to 40˚C. This unit features L1, N and two PE terminals for completing electrical connections.

This light fixture comes with two, 1.5” (M25) molded plastic/polyamide stopping plugs and is compatible with ceiling, pendant, chain hanging, angle bracket, pole clamp oil derrick, and pole top configurations that are not included. Suitable applications include use in paint spray booths, gas and chemical processing plants, and other industrial work sites that may have flammable materials present.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

