AMG to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 4, 2019

Teleconference Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on Monday, February 4, 2019. A teleconference will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.

In addition to quarterly results, the teleconference may include discussion of management’s expectations of future financial and operating results. Nathaniel Dalton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay C. Horgen, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) at least ten minutes before the call begins.

The teleconference will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13686427. The live call and replay of the session, and additional financial information referenced during the teleconference, can also be accessed via AMG’s website at https://www.amg.com/InvestorRelations/ .

Investor and Media Relations: Jeffrey W. Parker Jonathan Freedman +1 (617) 747-3300 ir@amg.com pr@amg.com