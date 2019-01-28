28/01/2019 15:01:01

ASML agrees to acquire Mapper assets and intends to offer continued employment to staff

ASML intends to take over the majority of Mapper employees in addition to the company's IP

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, January 28, 2019 - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today announces it has agreed to acquire intellectual property assets of the Delft, Netherlands-based high-tech company Mapper. Furthermore, ASML intends to offer suitable positions to Mapper's highly skilled employees working in research & development and product assembly.

"We have great respect for the experts at Mapper, who have shown great creativity and resourcefulness. ASML values their expertise and we look forward to welcoming them into our organization," said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink. "Even though Mapper's E-beam application is different from ASML's, we are confident that we can offer a satisfying new work environment at ASML where Mapper employees can continue to innovate and progress E-beam technology. Our acquisition of Mapper's IP will support a smooth transition for them. There will also be opportunities for Mapper employees in our exciting and challenging next-generation chip-manufacturing programs called EUV and EUV High-NA. Mapper's IP and knowledge that has been accumulated over many years will now be leveraged for further innovation in the Netherlands".

Mapper employees were informed about the plans today. The R&D employees who will join ASML will initially remain in Delft while starting to work on ASML projects.

Mapper was declared bankrupt on December 28, 2018. Financial details of the asset deal are not disclosed.

About ASML

ASML is one of the world's leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is a world in which semiconductor technology is everywhere and helps to tackle society's toughest challenges. We contribute to this goal by creating products and services that let chipmakers define the patterns that integrated circuits are made of. We continuously raise the capabilities of our products, enabling our customers to increase the value and reduce the cost of chips. By helping to make chips cheaper and more powerful, we help to make semiconductor technology more attractive for a larger range of products and services, which in turn enables progress in fields such as healthcare, energy, mobility and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in more than 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 23,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, and career opportunities is available on www.asml.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, which you can generally identify by the use of words like "may", "will", "expect", "intends", "contemplate", "are confident" and variations of these words or comparable words. The forward looking statements contained herein include statements relating to our agreement to acquire intellectual property assets of Mapper, our intention to offer positions to Mapper's highly skilled employees in R&D and product assembly, statements referring to an expected smooth transition of people and knowledge and other statements with respect our plans with respect to Mapper employees and our expectations with respect to leveraging Mapper's IP and knowledge and related matters. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to completion of this acquisition, our ability to integrate the intellectual property assets we have agreed to acquire and our plans and ability to offer continued employment to employees of Mapper and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in ASML's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

