BondWave Partners with MSRB on QCurves(TM) Deployment

WHEATON, Ill., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today the deployment of its QCurvesTM yield curves on the MSRB’s Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA®) website, the official repository for information on virtually all municipal bonds. BondWave’s QCurvesTM solution is the industry’s first transaction-based yield curve assessment.

Empowering users to identify value for either a single security or across a group of securities, BondWave’s QCurvesTM helps users drive their search for value both for a specific security and across the spectrum of these curves. QCurves acknowledge that there are approximately 40,000 municipal bond trades per day from which to build quantitative yield curves. Using trades reported to EMMA, QCurves are produced hourly and are available directly from BondWave and are constructed by ratings category, state or purpose classes. The methodology behind QCurvesTM takes a consistent, data-centric and transparent approach to the development of yield curves.

Yield curves, indices and benchmarks, collectively known as market indicators, are among the tools available to help investors and others assess sector-specific or broad market information about overall trends, the general level of interest rates and the value of any single security. The MSRB’s Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA®) website provides public access to municipal market yield curves and indices for tax-exempt bonds, which can be useful for understanding the general level and direction of municipal bond interest rates and comparing the relative yields of specific municipal securities.

“BondWave is committed to its continued support of innovation and evolution in the fixed income landscape. QCurvesTM will empower users with material insights into price and yield levels of tax-exempt municipal securities through a transparent and data-centric methodology. The deployment of QCurvesTM is proof that transformation and transparency is not only needed but desired by a wide range of fixed income market participants,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave.

About BondWave LLC

BondWave is a financial technology company specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of customers, from small independent RIAs to some of the largest broker-dealers and custody providers in the financial services industry. Traders and advisors use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients. By creating sophisticated, yet simple solutions for all stakeholders in the investment process, we help traders and advisors better leverage individual bonds as they work to achieve the investment objectives of their clients. Our tools enable strategy-based investing – including portfolio creation, monitoring and rebalancing – while greatly enhancing the communications between the trading desk, advisors and their clients. BondWave is liquidity and trade agnostic and our sole focus is to provide a simple, sophisticated user experience around individual bond investing. Additional information is available at www.bondwave.com.

