Curtis Walker Joins Broadstone as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstone Real Estate, LLC (“Broadstone”), a sponsor and manager of diversified real estate investment offerings, today announced that Curtis Walker has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions focused on Broadtree Residential, Inc. (“Broadtree” or “BTR”).  Broadtree, which is managed by Broadstone, is a private real estate investment trust (“REIT”) designed to offer accredited investors predictable dividend income and capital appreciation via a diversified portfolio of multifamily apartment communities. Based in Broadstone’s Atlanta, Georgia office, Curtis will lead Broadtree’s acquisition strategy and efforts.

Curtis joins Broadstone with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, including extensive expertise in multifamily investments, development, and dispositions. Most recently, Curtis held the role of Partner at Moran & Company, where he focused on expanding the firm’s brokerage platform in the Southeast. Previously, Curtis served as Director of Acquisitions for Wood Partners, and was directly responsible for the acquisition of approximately $750 million of multifamily investments. Curtis has held other senior level positions with Trammell Crow Company, Post Properties, Fairfield Residential, and AMLI Residential.

We are excited to welcome Curtis to the Broadstone team,” said Sean Cutt, Chief Investment Officer. “He is a terrific fit, bringing years of experience in multifamily acquisitions, investments, and development. We are confident that Curtis will help bring Broadtree to the next level.

About Broadstone

Broadstone is a sponsor and manager of diversified real estate investment offerings for investors and institutions seeking income-oriented alternatives to the public equity markets. Boasting a heritage of commercial and residential real estate expertise and a ten-year track record under the Broadstone masthead, the firm has acquired more than $3 billion of real estate on behalf of investors via direct real estate transactions.

Media Contact:

Martha MacPherson

Director, Marketing

martha.macpherson@broadstone.com

585.413.5524

