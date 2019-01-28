28/01/2019 19:59:47

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAR) securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Marriott investors have until January 30, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Marriott investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 30, 2018, Marriott announced that its guest reservation system had been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million guests. On this news, shares of Marriott fell $6.81, or nearly 6%, to close at $115.03 on November 30, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of  Marriott during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 30, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

