GDET Confirms Delivery of Satoshi 2 Bitcoin ATM Machine

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the delivery of its initial purchase order with Genesis Coin.

The Satoshi 2 Bitcoin ATM unit was delivered to GDET headquarters as the company works to complete the following near term objectives:

Set up and configure the unit with all necessary safety and hosting services

Finalize on marketing/branding strategy with leading Branding Agency

Apply all branding materials such as customized ATM decals

Finalize on a strategic location to host the unit within the state of Texas

Company CEO Anil Idnani commented, “At this time, my team is working hard to implement a marketing strategy with a reputable branding agency so that we may separate ourselves from the competition. We have located several suitable locations to launch this unit and once it is perfectly configured, the company will immediately ship the ATM to our final choice of location. The Bitcoin ATM market is growing at an extraordinary pace and my vision is for HyperDigital to become a leader in the space, with the best in class technology and service.”

The state of the art ATM units feature some of the following specifications:

14-inch LCD touch screen

Counterfeit money/bill detector

QR barcode scanner

EMV card reader

HD web/security camera

Electronic locking system

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS)

Ethernet/Wi-Fi capabilities

A cash dispensing unit (CDU)

About GDET

GD Entertainment and Technology, also known as GDET, is a result driven, blockchain-oriented company focused on becoming a premier Cryptocurrency mining facility. GDET will build and manage a Cryptocurrency mining colocation and mining facility that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers overseas to ensure future purchasing.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

GD Entertainment and Technology

732-851-3756

anil@gdet.co https://gdet.co/ 1 Bridge Plaza

2nd Floor

Fort Lee, NJ 07024